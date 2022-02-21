3 AK-47 weapons amongst 19 guns seized by police | Loop Barbados

Police have seized 19 firearms in the last six months with at least one quarter of them being automatic assault weapons.

The guns include three AK-47 automatic assault weapons, an AR-15 rifle, a Draco (Mini AK). One of the AKs had a cylindrical magazine.

Confiscated were also seven revolvers of varyingcalibers, five pistols with magazines, a Mac 10 and a rifle mod. St-15.

The members of the Antigun and Gangs Unit of the Barbados Police Service seized the firearms and ammunition in the Bridgetown and Southern Divisions between September 2021 and February 2022.

These weapons were seized by way of protracted intelligence-led investigations, proactive police operations and execution of Search Warrants. Fourteen (14) persons have been formally charged with firearm-related offences resulting from these seizures.

The Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce in a press statement said that the removal of these weapons from off Barbados’ streets demonstrates the Service continues to accomplish its mandate to tackle the illegal possession of firearms in Barbados through a number of investigative and tactical interventions.

He called each effort which resulted in one more gun or ammo find, another success, which has been achieved to interdict and interrupt armed violent offenders across the island. “Our regular patrol officers along with members from several of TBPS’s specialized units such as the Anti Guns and Gangs Unit, The Tactical Response Unit and The Major Crime Unit work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets.”

Furthermore, he once more reiterated his call for citizens to work with police to keep the island safe. He said, “we encourage the participation of law-abiding citizens who play an effective role of collaborating with The Barbados Police Service by sharing information of criminal activities and suspected anti-social behavior within their districts and communities. We urge them to continue to do so.

“The Barbados Police Service also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through Crime Stoppers Hotline anonymous tip line – 1 800 8477 (TIPS). Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call the Police Hotline at 429-8787. Additionally, information can be communicated to any Police Station.”