3 Active weather systems being monitored by NOAA, US NHC Loop Barbados

NOAA and the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) are monitoring three active systems this morning, Monday, August 21, 2023.

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, on Tropical Storm Gert, located several hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Emily, located a little over 1100 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Atlantic Tropical weather discussion

Emily

Tropical Storm Emily is now a low remnant.

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Emily was located near latitude 21.1 North, longitude 41.9 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion is forecast to continue today.

Emily could turn more toward the north-northwest or north by mid-week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slow weakening is expected during the next couple of days.

Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin is centered near 15.0N 69.2W at 21/0900 UTC or 210 nm S of Santo Domingo Dominican Republic, moving W at 10 kt.

Estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb

Maximum sustained wind speed is 45 kt with gusts to 55 kt.

Numerous moderate to strong convection is observed from 12N to 18N and between 62W and 70W.

Franklin is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 6 inches, across Puerto Rico through the middle of the week. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches, will be possible across portions of Hispaniola. These rains are likely to cause flash flooding across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola (DR and Haiti).

Maximum seas near the center are 17 ft.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is forecast to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Gert

Tropical Storm Gert is centered near 16.7N 56.4W at 21/0900 UTC or 400 nm ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving W at 8 kt.

Estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Maximum sustained wind speed is 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.

The tropical storm is highly sheared with the deep convection located over the eastern quadrant.

Seas near the center are 11 ft.

Gert will weaken to a remnant low near 17.0N 57.6W this afternoon, move to 17.6N 59.0W Tuesday morning, and dissipate Tuesday afternoon.