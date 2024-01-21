3.8 Magnitude earthquake just off of Montserrat Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) recorded a 3.8 earthquake at a depth of 109km near the centre of the Caribbean island chain.

The nearest island to the epicentre was Montserrat.

Happening just after noon, today, Sunday, January 21, 2024, this was the first of such activity in six days. The last shock was recorded January 16, 2024.

Full details are below:

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2024-01-21 12:48 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 16.59N

Longitude: 61.96W

Depth: 109 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Brades, Montserrat, 35 km, SE

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 59 km, SSW

Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 60 km, NW

*distance and direction to epicenter

