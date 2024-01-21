3.8 Magnitude earthquake just off of Montserrat Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) recorded a 3.8 earthquake at a depth of 109km near the centre of the Caribbean island chain.
The nearest island to the epicentre was Montserrat.
Happening just after noon, today, Sunday, January 21, 2024, this was the first of such activity in six days. The last shock was recorded January 16, 2024.
Full details are below:
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2024-01-21 12:48 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.8
LOCATION:
Latitude: 16.59N
Longitude: 61.96W
Depth: 109 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Brades, Montserrat, 35 km, SE
Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 59 km, SSW
Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 60 km, NW
*distance and direction to epicenter
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)