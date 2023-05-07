3.6 Earthquake off Dominica less than 24 hours after 4.0 event Loop Barbados

A 3.6 earthquake struck off Rosseau, Dominica in the wee hours of this morning.
This came after a 4.0 event was recorded off Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.
Below is the information from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre:
2023-05-08 01:46 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.6
LOCATION:
Latitude: 15.72N
Longitude: 60.76W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Roseau, Dominica, 84 km, NE
Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 104 km, SE
Fort-de-France, Martinique, 129 km, NNE
*distance and direction to epicenter