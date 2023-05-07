3.6 Earthquake off Dominica less than 24 hours after 4.0 event Loop Barbados

A 3.6 earthquake struck off Rosseau, Dominica in the wee hours of this morning.

This came after a 4.0 event was recorded off Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday.

Below is the information from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre:

2023-05-08 01:46 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 15.72N

Longitude: 60.76W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Roseau, Dominica, 84 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 104 km, SE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 129 km, NNE

*distance and direction to epicenter