3.6 earthquake: First seismic activity in the Caribbean about 2 weeks Loop Barbados

Just after midnight today, May 4, a small earthquake struck in the Northern Caribbean.
Information was released by the University of West Indies Seismic Research Centre based on their Automatic Earthquake Location.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-05-04 00:30 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE:
3.6
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.55N
Longitude: 62.16W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 59 km, NW
Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 69 km, NE
Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 160 km, NW
*distance and direction to epicentre
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)