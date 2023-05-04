3.6 earthquake: First seismic activity in the Caribbean about 2 weeks Loop Barbados

Just after midnight today, May 4, a small earthquake struck in the Northern Caribbean.

Information was released by the University of West Indies Seismic Research Centre based on their Automatic Earthquake Location.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-05-04 00:30 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE:

3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.55N

Longitude: 62.16W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 59 km, NW

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 69 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 160 km, NW

*distance and direction to epicentre

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)