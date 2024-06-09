29-year-old man dies in police custody Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of a 29-year-old male prisoner who was found unresponsive within the prisoners cells at the Central Police Station, Bridgetown, St Michael.

The deceased man has been identified by a family member. He is 29-year-old Kemo Grant, of Grazettes Main Road, St Michael.

Police explained that at around 7:35am, today, Sunday, June 9, 2024, personnel on duty were making their regulation prisoners cell checks when the individual was discovered motionless.

An ambulance was summoned but none were available at that time. A medical doctor was then summoned who arrived and pronounced him dead whilst at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.