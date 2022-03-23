29-year-old fatally stabbed in Pinelands | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at Harbour View, Pineland, St Michael on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shae Gibbons, of the same address, was killed in the incident.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, around 8:40 pm, the Operations Control Room received the report.

Officers from the District A Police Station responded and discovered the deceased with several wounds about his body.

The emergency medical technicians (EMTs) reported no signs of life. Gibbons was declared dead on the scene by a medical doctor.