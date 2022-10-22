29 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Netherlands Loop Barbados

T-29… Qatar 2022

After a four year absence, world football’s bridesmaids are back.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Team Oranje, also known as the Dutch did not qualify for the last edition of the competition, however since then they have produced outstanding displays which saw them finish second in the inaugural UEFA Nations League and most importantly return to the grand stage of football.

Barcelona and Dutch forward Memphis Depay

For many years the Dutch football has been admired and even copied by some other nations, and to be honest, it’s justified, just look at the players it has produced; Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben and so many others.

The Netherlands have never been eliminated at the group stage at the World Cup and accompanying their array of stars, is an experienced and respected maestro at the helm in Louis van Gaal, who guided the country to a third place finish in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Country: Netherlands

Capital: Amsterdam

Population: 17.4 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: A

Professional League: Dutch Eredivisie

World Cup appearances: 11. Finished runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010

Qualification status: Group G winners

Key players: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, England), Nathan Ake (Manchester City, England), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona, Spain), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich, Germany), Memphis Depay (Barcelona, Spain)

Coach: Louis van Gaal (Dutch)

Group mates: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal

Prediction: Group winners and potential semifinalist.