A 28-year-old St Michael man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Davino Shakell Howard of Bullen’s Avenue, Dalkeith Road, St Michael is expected to appear in the District A Criminal Court today, Saturday, September 17. Howard faces three charges: cruelty to an animal, failing to license a dog and withholding information.

Police at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station arrested the 28-year-old on Friday, September 16.