28 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team England Loop Barbados

We are officially a month away from the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The most popular team in the world will feature in Group B and with all things considered, should probably win the group.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

I am talking about team England or as they’re affectionately known as, “the Three Lions”.

Since lifting the World Cup trophy in 1966, English media and fans have flirted with the idea of being world champions for a second time, however the closest they have come since then, was a fourth place finish in 1990 and 2018.

Their qualification performances and initial tournament results are often very flattering, but they seemingly stumble in the knockout phase, specifically at the quarterfinal stage, where they have been eliminated five times.

England captain and talisman Harry Kane

Semifinals at the previous World Cup and finals at the 2021 European Championships and demotion from the UEFA Nations League, League A group sums up the inconsistencies of the Three Lions.

Country:England

Capital: London

Population: 55. million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: B

Professional League: English Premier League

World Cup appearances: 15-Champions in 1966

Qualification status: Group I winners

Key players: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hot Spurs, England), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea, England), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Group mates: USA, Wales, Iran

Prediction: Possible group winners, and with good fortune can reach the final four.