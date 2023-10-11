27-year-old gunshot victim rushed from Thunder Bay, dies at hospital Loop Barbados

Two men were shot at Thunder Bay, Lower Carlton, St James around 1:20 am. One has died.

The fatally wounded victim has been identified as Darrien Anderson Robinson. The 27-year-old resided not far from the shooting scene, at 1st Avenue, Lower Carlton, St James.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is presently carrying out investigations into his unnatural death, which occurred today, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The media were told by Acting Communications and Public Relations Officer Sergeant Liesl Gabriel that police responded to a report coming into the Operations Control of gun shots being fired in the area of Thunder Bay. On arrival at the scene where a promotion fete was being held, Police were informed that two males were injured and had left the scene.

On further investigation, it was learnt that Robinson was transported to a private medical institution by private motor car where he subsequently passed away.

Another man, Roshay Jermaine Anthony Cadogan, 20, of Waterford, St Michael, who received an injury to his upper left arm, was transported to hospital by private motorcar for medical treatment.

Police investigations are continuing into this matter. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with thsese investigations is asked to call the The Criminal Investigation Department of the Northern Division at 419-1730 or 419-1737, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.