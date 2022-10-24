27 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Iran Loop Barbados

T-27… World Cup 2022!

Despite being an impressively ranked 20th in the FIFA world rankings, Iran is the lowest ranked team in Group B and for many, will be considered the group’s whipping boys, especially considering that they have only won two games in the competition in their five previous appearances at the FIFA World Cup.

As coincidence will have it, one of those memorable victories was against current group mates the United States at the 1998 World Cup in France.

The Asian region representatives will be hoping to repeat those heroics and take another victory from the USA and if possible, any other upsets along the way.

Controversy around this year’s World Cup has not escaped Iran, as there was a selective group of Iranians advocating for the suspension of the Irani Football Association and the Iran World Cup team due to alleged discrimination against females, in the form of denying them access to football stadiums.

A serious allegation, considering that FIFA’s motto of Fair Play, promotes football for everyone.

Country: Iran

Capital: Tehran

Population: 83.9 million

Confederation: Asian Football Confederation (Asia)

Group: B

Professional League: Persian Gulf Pro League

World Cup appearances: 6

Qualification status: Winner of Group A

Key players: Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Ehshan Hajsafi (Aek Athens, Greece), Mehdi Taremi (Porto, Portugal), Alirez Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)

Coach: Carlos Quieroz (Portuguese)

Group mates: England, USA, Wales

Prediction: Eliminated at the group stage.