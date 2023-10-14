25-year-old Driver dies after car flips in ravine Loop Barbados

A 25-year-old man is dead after a vehicular crash along the Warleigh Section of the ABC Highway, St Peter.

Police report that the accident occurred about 12:30 am on Sunday, October 15. The motor car was travelling north along the highway when the driver ran off the road into a bushy area on the left of the carriageway.

The driver, Jakeem Romain Scantlebury-Bishop of Indian Ground, St Peter was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor and identified by a family member.

A passenger in the car complained of pain to his neck, back and shoulder and was transported by Ambulance personnel to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Barbados Fire Service got the call at 12:32qm and responded. One tender was dispatched from Arch Hall and another from Bridgetown with Leading Fire Officer Pilgrim and SubOfficer Williams along with seven Fire officers.

On arrival the officers saw the car flipped on its side in the ravine. They had to free the two passengers who were trapped in the vehicle after the crash.

Investigations are ongoing.