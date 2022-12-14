25-y-o man fatally stabbed in St Ann; suspect arrested, knife seized Loop Jamaica

25-y-o man fatally stabbed in St Ann; suspect arrested, knife seized
Jamaica News
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another male during a dispute in Retreat near Brown’s Town, St Ann on Tuesday.

The deceased is 25-year-old Daniel Codner of Retreat in the parish.

Reports are that about 10pm on Tuesday, Codner was walking along a roadway in the area, when he was approached by a man.

An argument developed between the two, during which Codner was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

The wounded man was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police, acting on information, arrested the alleged attacker at his home, and seized what is believed to be the knife that was used in the incident.

Police investigators are expected to question the suspect in relation to the development.

