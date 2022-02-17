25 injured in Boarded Hall mass casualty | Loop Barbados

Twenty-five people have been injured in a two-vehicular smash up near Lower Greys, Christ Church.

A motorcar and an omnibus under Government’s Transport Augmentation Programme (TAP), collided around 7:15 pm today at the 4-cross to the east of Boarded Hall.

Senior Superintendant of the Barbados Police Service, Margaret Stephen told local media that eight persons reported head, chest and neck injuries and were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for treatment. The remaining 17 were assessed on the scene by medical personnel.

Under the command of Fire Chief Errol Maynard, Division Officer Gaskin and Station Officers Perch and Small, eight fire officers and two fire tenders – a rescue tender and a water tender – from the Bridgetown Fire Station responded to the scene.

Members of the Barbados Defence Force, the Roving Response Team and other emergency services were assisting the injured.

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Transport Board, Fabian Wharton and chief operations officer, Lynda Holder were also at the scene.