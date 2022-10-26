25 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Wales Loop Barbados

T-25; FIFA World Cup 2022.

After being eliminated from the FIFA World Cup by Pele’s debut World Cup goal 64 years ago,the Wales “dragons” are back.

It is the longest absence by a returning European team to the big stage and if the 2016 and 2020 UEFA European Championships are anything to go by, the Welsh’s performances will be worth the wait.

Since their 2016 appearance at a major tournament, Wales have shown incremental improvement, and exposed a number of quality, young players, such as Neco Williams, Daniel James, Harry Wilson and Ethan Ampadu.

Wales captain and talisman Gareth Bale

The emergence of these players under the guidance of former Welsh international Ryan Giggs and Robert Page have seen the revolution of Welsh football and a new type of respect for “the dragons.”

Country: Wales

Capital: Cardiff

Population: 3.1 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: B

Professional League: JD Cymru Premier

World Cup appearances: 2

Qualification status: Play-off winner versus Ukraine

Key players: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC, USA), Daniel James (Fulham, England), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest, England), Harry Wilson (Fulham, England), Ben Davies (Tottenham, England)

Coach: Robert Page (Welsh)

Group mates: England, Iran, USA

Prediction: In their last two major tournaments the Welsh has advanced beyond the preliminary round, however, the World Cup stage provides a different dynamic that this group are yet to experience.

Potential qualifiers into the round of 16. Their duel with the USA will determine who goes forward.