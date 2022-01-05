24-hour rapid PCR test accepted for entry into Barbados | Loop Barbados

Effective Friday, January 7, 2022, travellers will be permitted to enter Barbados with a valid negative Rapid PCR COVID-19 test result, 24 hours prior to arrival, or a negative Standard RT-PCR COVID-19 test result, done within three days prior to arrival.

This is the most recent update (January 3, 2022) to the Barbados Travel Protocols.

Accepted tests include those which were taken at an accredited or recognised laboratory by a health care provider via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal sample (or both). LAMP tests, self-administered tests or home kits and tests using saliva samples will not be accepted.