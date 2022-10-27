24 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Argentina Loop Barbados

We are officially 24 days away from the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have featured in 17 of these 22 World Cups and won it twice, while finishing runners-up three times, with the latest heartbreak experienced in 2014 in Brazil.

Diego Maradona lifting the trophy at the 1986 FIFA World Cup

The South American representatives possess some of the most outstanding players in world football, which includes, arguably the best player the game has ever seen, Lionel Messi.

Messi is Argentina’s most capped player (164 matches) and record goal scorer (90 goals), and the “Albiceleste” will be reliant on his experience and goal scoring prowess, if they are going to lift the trophy for a third time.

Argentina’s golden boy Lionel Messi

The 2021 Copa America success ended a 28-year international trophy drought and if Argentina can replicate those type of performances and homogeneity, they will be very difficult to defeat in Qatar.

Country: Argentina

Capital: Buenos Aires

Population: 45.8 million

Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Group: C

Professional League: Primera Nacional

World Cup appearances: 17. Winners in 1978 and 1986

Qualification status: 2nd in Conmebol Qualifications

Key players: Lionel Messi (PSG, France), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Italy), Angel Di Maria (Juventus, Italy), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City, England)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentine)

Group mates: Saudi Arabia, Poland, Mexico

Prediction: Favourites to win the group and potential World Cup champions.