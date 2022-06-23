23-year-old murder accused on remand | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
23-year-old murder accused on remand | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

23-year-old murder accused on remand

Centenarian woman succumbs to COVID-19

World Bank survey reveals fall-off in Caribbean education

Under-19 team to participate in cricket tournament in South African

Amended physical development plan for Barbados soon

Grenada votes in its 2022 general election today

Education Ministry offering remedial classes to 11-Plus students

‘Rusty’ wanted for questioning by police

Your evening read: A name change for Jus D, tourism plans & more

Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

Thursday Jun 23

27?C
Barbados News

Donati Harding has been charged for the murder of Tamesh Ramdas and Roger Moore

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Murder accused Dontai Deron Hardings has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

The 23-year-old of Sargeant Street, St John appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredrick at the Oistins Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 21 for several charges, including the murders of Roger Moore and Tamesh Ramdas which occurred on August 18, 2020, and April 9, 2021, respectively.

Harding is also charged with endangering the life of Daniel Odle, Davion Austin, Chad Haynes and Thierry Lynch.

Additionally, he is facing charges for possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as serious bodily harm.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to appear at District F, B and C courts on July 1, 12 and 19 respectively.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

23-year-old murder accused on remand

Barbados News

Centenarian woman succumbs to COVID-19

Sport

NZealand rebound from bizarre dismissal, 225-5 vs England

More From

Barbados News

13-year-old Barbadian chess champion places in top 5 at FIDE

Hannah Wilson is the youngest Barbados ladies national champion

Barbados News

See also

Baje winner Tarique O’neal heads to St Kitts Music Festival

Winner of Baje to the World Season 2 to share stage with Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin

Barbados News

St John man still wanted by police

Police have reissued a wanted bulletin for Nicholas Andre McIntosh.
The 21-year-old of Sargeant Street, St John has avoided arrest since last year. He was the subject of bulletins circul

Caribbean News

NHC monitors tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave located over the Eastern Atlantic has caught the attention of the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
In a forecast today, NHC said the wave is producing disorganised showers and t

Caribbean News

Man passes away on flight to T&T

Police in Trinidad are investigating a report of a sudden death on an aircraft.
The deceased has been identified as 68-year-old Moonilal Manie.
Police were told that at about 9

World News

Royals thank Caribbean migrants for contribution to the UK

The monument in Waterloo station is meant to be a “permanent place of reflection”