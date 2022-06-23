23-year-old murder accused on remand | Loop Barbados

Murder accused Dontai Deron Hardings has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

The 23-year-old of Sargeant Street, St John appeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredrick at the Oistins Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 21 for several charges, including the murders of Roger Moore and Tamesh Ramdas which occurred on August 18, 2020, and April 9, 2021, respectively.

Harding is also charged with endangering the life of Daniel Odle, Davion Austin, Chad Haynes and Thierry Lynch.

Additionally, he is facing charges for possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as serious bodily harm.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to appear at District F, B and C courts on July 1, 12 and 19 respectively.