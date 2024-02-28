23-year-old Man dead after bar fight Loop Barbados

A 23-year-old man is dead following an altercation at a bar in St Thomas.

He is Renario Junior Taylor of Melrose, St Thomas.

Around 2:51 pm on Wednesday, February 28, the Police Operations Control Room received a report from the Barbados Ambulance Service that an altercation occurred between two men at a business known as Goose Bar located at Melrose, St Thomas.

The two men, who are relatives, got into a physical fight which resulted in one person receiving a wound to his chest. Both individuals were transported to the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic. However, Taylor died while receiving medical attention.

The Barbados Police Service reports that a man is in police custody assisting with investigations.