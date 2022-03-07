23 minors test positive in last batch of COVID tests | Loop Barbados

The positivity rate locally now stands at 13.87 after 96 positive cases were confirmed from 692 tests conducted.

Barbados’ new cases comprise 41 men and 55 women, from the tests done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Sunday, March 6.

The positive cases consisted of 23 persons under the age of 18, and 73 who were 18 years and older.

There were 47 people in isolation facilities, while 1,384 were in home isolation.

Two women, aged 78 and 96, who were both unvaccinated, and an 89-year-old vaccinated man succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

As of March 6, the virus had claimed 322 lives.

The public health laboratory has carried out 592,222 tests since February 2020, and recorded 56,220 COVID-19 cases (26,095 men and 30,125 women).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 160,485 (70.3 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 150,017 (55.4 per cent of the total population or 65.7 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.