23 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Saudi Arabia Loop Barbados

Twenty-three days from now, history will be made as Qatar host the first ever winter FIFA World Cup.

It is also the first World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East, the home of Group C members Saudia Arabia.

Saudi Arabia forward Firas Al-Buraikan can be a surprise package for the “Green Falcons”

The “Green Falcons” have been the most popular team from this region, qualifying for five previous World Cup appearances, with the most memorable being in 1994 when they qualified for the Round of 16, earning wins over Morocco and Belgium.

Saudia Arabia has obtained just three victories in their previous 16 world cup matches, two of which was in the 1994 edition of the competition and the other achieved in 2018 in Russia versus Egypt.

The Saudis will find it difficult to progress from this group which possesses arguably the world’s best player (Messi) and best forward (Robert Lewandowski).

Saudi captain and talisman Salman Al-Faraj

They may consider their chances versus Mexico, but the Central Americans did not just walk into 15 previous World Cups.

Obtaining a fourth FIFA World Cup victory maybe easier said than done for the Saudis.

Country: Saudi Arabia

Capital: Riyadh

Population: 35.3 million

Confederation: Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Group: C

Professional League: Roshin Saudi League

World Cup appearances: 6

Qualification status: Winners of Group B Third Round

Key players: Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia), Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh, Saudi Arabia)

Coach: Herve Renard (French)

Group mates: Argentina, Poland, Mexico

Prediction: To follow tradition and exit at the group stage.