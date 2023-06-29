22-year-old Marley Vale man charged with Four Roads murder Loop Barbados

Xavier Jamar Sargeant is facing four serious criminal charges including murder.

The 22-year-old Marley Vale, St Philip resident is being charged for the following offences:

? Murder of Nicobie Lavia – June 19, 2023, at Four Roads, St Philip? Endangering the Lives of Adrian Beckles; Dimitri Jones; Samir Wilfred and Shaquon Goodridge – June 19, 2023, at Four Roads, St Philip? Serious Bodily Harm of Jelani Nowell – June 19, 2023, whilst at Four Roads, St Philip ? Unlawful use of a Firearm – June 19, 2023, at Four Roads, St Philip

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the Southern Divisions arrested and formally charged Sargeant.

Sargeant appeared before Magistrate Joy-ann Clarke at District ‘C’/St Matthias Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and he was remanded to HMP – Dodds until Wednesday, July 26, 2023.