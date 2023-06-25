22-year-old dies in Cottage head-on collision Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded its ninth road fatality.

The Barbados Fire Service received the call at 9:27 am this morning, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Incident command Divisional Officer Small alomg with Station Officer Bourne and eight fire officers responded to the accident by Cottage Plantation, St George.

One water tender from St John fire station and a rescue render from Bridgetown.

Police spokesperson Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the fatality to the media. The deceased is a 22-year-old male. He was driving the motor car involved in the crash with a motor lorry.