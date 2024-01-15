21-year-old Vincy pleads guilty to cocaine possession, fined $3.7K Loop Barbados

Vincentian Terrica Patterson appeared in the Serious Offences Court in St Vincent and the Grenadines today, January 15 on two charges.

The 21-year-old was charged with:

1. Possession of 21 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply it to another, and

2. Possession of 21 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of drug trafficking.

According to the police report from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, about 6:15 am, officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Narcotics Unit, and Special Services Unit (SSU) conducted a joint operation in Layou and executed a Search Warrant at the house where Patterson resides. During the search, a small darkish-looking purse was discovered with on what appeared to be cocaine wrapped in a transparent plastic bag.

The defendant, who is unemployed, was cautioned and she admitted it was cocaine. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine. The drug was later weighed and amounted to 21 grammes.

The defendant appeared at the Serious Offences Court pleaded guilty to both charges. She was fined BBD $3,741.64 (EC $5,000) to be paid by April 15, 2024, for the offence of drug trafficking or two (2) years in prison.

For the offence of being in possession of a controlled drug, Patterson was CRD – convicted, reprimanded and discharged and placed on a bond for one (1) year. If she breaches the bond, she is mandated to pay a fine of BBD $1,496,66 (EC $2,000) forthwith or one (1) year in prison.