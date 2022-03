The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Murder-accused Kadeem Jason Phillips is to go to court today for the murder of Che Gibbons.

District A Criminal Investigations Department has successfully investigated an unnatural death that occurred on March 21, 2022.

The 21-year-old Phillips is of Lascelles Terrace, Pinelands, St Michael. He is charged that he on March 21 he murdered Che Gibbons

He is set to appear in the District A Traffic Court.