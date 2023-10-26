21-year-old murder accused charged over prison escape Loop Barbados

21-year-old murder accused charged over prison escape
Tyreke Benskin has been remanded until November 22

October 25, 2023 01:59 PM ET

Murder accused, Tyreke Benskin, has been indicted for his short-lived prison break which occurred last month. 

The Criminal Investigation Department (South) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) arrested and formally charged the 21-year-old of 2nd Avenue, Promenade Road, Bush Hall, St Michael with: 

Escaping Lawful Custody By Use of Force – Being a prisoner on remand to the Barbados Prison Service on September 21, 2023.

Benskin appeared before Magistrate Joyanne Clarke of the District ‘C’/St. Matthias Court today, Wednesday, October 25, and has been remanded to Dodds Prison until November 22, 2023. 

