21 Savage Shares How Drake Friendship Gets Him Flack From Haters

21 Savage says he doesn’t know why Drake gets so much hate.

Amid the release of another successful album, 21 Savage is making some media runs, and fans are clinging to every word he has to say while at it. In his most recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, the podcast which has recently gone viral after Katt Williams turned the whole industry on its head with a single appearance, 21 Savage spoke about his relationship with Drake and touring together.

Drake and 21 Savage are longtime collaborators and friends, and their 2022 joint album Her Loss is still bathing in accolades. The duo recently toured together on an international voyage that saw 21 Savage performing outside of the country for the very first time. In his interview with Shannon Sharpe, 21, was asked why he thinks “people got beef with Drake,” to which he responded, “I don’t know. I f*** with Drake though. Drake’s my boy.”

21 Savage (right) and Drake (left)

Shannon then questioned what’s not to like about Drake, positing that everything he touches turns Gold or Platinum, and 21 Savage agreed. “On God,” the american dream rapper repeated.

21 Savage also discussed what it’s like touring with the Toronto rapper. When asked what the best part was, the rapper, of course, said the money. He made sure to make it clear that he earns his salary, and he isn’t just paid well because he’s Drake’s friend. “Lots of [money] come with Drake, huh?” the interviewer questioned. In response, 21 replied: “That sh*t just come, period when you reach a certain level. But sh*t Drake ain’t finna pay you nuttn that you ain’t worth. It ain’t like he just paying you ’cause you his friend. They paying you your fee.”

On the topic of performing outside of the country, Savage was in awe of his overseas audience. Pointing to the fact that it was recently that he performed outside of the States for the first time due to his previous immigration restrictions, he said, “I think it was anticipated for me a lot.”

The Platinum-selling rapper described the experience as “different,” adding that “they love hard.” He continued, “But sh*t every show sold out. They were showing love like a muthf***a like screaming every song. Like songs that I didn’t expect them to know, they know every word.”

21 Savage’s american dream is currently the No. 1 album in the US. The title marks the rapper’s second solo No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The UK native has four chart toppers to his name, including his sophomore studio album I Am > I Was, Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin, and his critically acclaimed joint album with Drake, Her Loss which is now certified 2x Platinum. Two of the tracks from american dream debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including “Redrum,” which entered the chart at No. 5.