Recent statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness shows 21 new COVID-19 cases were recorded just before Christmas.

Twenty-one positives were recorded out of the 333 tests results received between November 25 to December 22. One positive case was under the age 18.

Since COVID-19 was first confirmed in Barbados in March 2020, there have been a total of 110,298 COVID-19 cases and a total of 648 deaths.