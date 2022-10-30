21 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Mexico Loop Barbados

We are officially three weeks away from the opening day kick-off of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico will be making their 17th appearance at the “big show” and the Concacaf flag bearers will be hoping to go beyond the Round of 16 for the first time in 36 years.

Sharp-shooter Raul Jimenez will be a key figure for Mexico in this World Cup

Despite being a regional powerhouse with their 11 Gold Cup titles, “El Tri” have only teased the world with their quality.

The last seven World Cups have seen Mexico advance from the group stage but fall at this hurdle each time.

Real Betis utility player and Mexico captain Andres Guardado

Mexico has made it to the quarterfinals twice, both times in their backyard in 1970 and 1986, however, with over 11, 000 kilometers between home and Qatar, history will suggest that a place in the last 16 maybe their final destination.

What lends to the ambitious Mexicans’ objectives is the experience and guile of former Argentina and FC Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino, who led a less talented Paraguayan outfit to the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Country: Mexico

Capital: Mexico City

Population: 130 million

Confederation: Confederation for North, Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf)

Group: C

Professional League: Liga MX

World Cup appearances: 17 (2022)

Qualification status: runners-up in Concacaf qualifying

Key players: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America, Mexico), Andres Guardado (Real Betis, Spain), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo, USA), Edson Alvarez (Ajax, Netherlands), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton, England), Hirving Lazano (Napoli, Italy)

Coach: Gerardo Martino (Argentine)

Group mates: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Poland

Prediction: The Central Americans have qualified for the knockout phase a record nine times, the most appearances by any country.

With a very youthful, yet experienced unit, handled by one of the best coaches at the tournament, qualification form group C should be expected and maybe even the quarterfinal stage.