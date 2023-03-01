20k and other prizes for Agriculture Show being raffled on March 1 Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, with the support of the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, will host its annual raffle draw on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00am to select the 2023 winners.

The raffle will be held at the CIG TV Studio on the second floor of Government Administration Building located at 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town.

Concerning the prizes, these are set out below.

Raffle prizes for Grand Cayman Agriculture Show

NewsAmericasNow.com