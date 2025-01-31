2025 prospects ‘looking bright’

Barbados is set for a thriving 2025, driven by growth in tourism, sustainable development, and a progressive business environment.

That is the view of chartered accountant and business adviser David Simpson.

Government reforms, climate resilience investments, and adaptability to global trends are attracting investors and laying the groundwork for lasting prosperity,” he said.

“As Barbados strengthens its competitive edge, it offers exciting opportunities for growth-focused businesses. As the country moves into 2025, the landscape for business is shining brighter, promising returns for those who align with the island’s evolving vision.”

Simpson’s opinion is that “as Barbados steps into 2025, the island’s economy is on a trajectory of exciting growth, shaped by strategic initiatives that promise to attract both investors and entrepreneurs”.

“Fuelled by an increasingly robust tourism sector, forward-thinking climate policies, and a business-friendly environment, Barbados is positioning itself as a top destination for business in the Caribbean,” said the lead consultant at Prestige Accounting Inc.

He pointed to key areas of growth, including Government-led infrastructure developments, fiscal discipline, and foreign direct investment as central pillars to the island’s economic recovery and future prosperity.

“There is a genuine push for business expansion and a concerted effort to streamline processes, making it easier to operate and invest in Barbados,” Simpson noted.

On economic growth and investment, he pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s three per cent growth prediction for Barbados this year.

His view is that this outlook is “supported by a resurgence in the tourism industry, increased private sector investments, and a series of Government-led initiatives designed to cultivate a more business-friendly environment”.

“With economic stability and growth as a priority, Barbados offers an attractive landscape for investors seeking opportunities in the Caribbean,” he asserted.

Simpson also observed that “tourism remains the backbone of Barbados’ economy, with the southern coast, especially Worthing Beach, attracting a younger, more diverse demographic”.

He saw this “shift” as driving demand for new services and experiences tailored to this market.

“With increased airlift, innovative marketing, and a focus on sustainable tourism, businesses that meet these evolving demands are set for growth,” he added.

Simpson also said that Barbados “is positioning itself as a hub for green finance, with climate-related projects attracting investors”, pointing to the recent debt-for-climate swap as an example of the possibilities.

Key to these efforts were ongoing business environment reforms.

“Government is actively working to streamline the regulatory and legislative landscape for businesses. These efforts are designed to simplify processes for both local and international companies,” he noted.

“By modernising government systems, the administration aims to reduce bureaucratic delays, lower operational costs, and create a more transparent business environment.”

Simpson added: “Recent reports, including the 2024 Investment Climate Statements from the United States Department of State highlight the ongoing improvements in the island’s regulatory framework, including faster company registration processes, enhanced tax compliance mechanisms, and more accessible dispute resolution avenues.

“The government’s commitment to making the business environment more efficient and predictable is expected to continue as a key driver of growth in the coming years.”

He also believes that Government is adopting a “future-proofing” approach to ensure the nation remains resilient in the face of economic and global shifts.

This included adapting to changes in the global economy, technological advancements, and climate change. (SC)