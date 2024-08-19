2024 National Independence Honours nominations open

2024 National Independence Honours nominations open
Nominations close on Monday, September 30.

Rosemary Forde

44 minutes ago

Barbadians are invited to submit nominations for the 2024 National Independence Honours.

Persons should submit their nominations to the National Honours and Decorations Advisory Council.

Nominees should be outstanding in sport, science, the arts, culture and civic or other areas, or have provided meritorious service in the military or protective services.

Persons are advised of the following:

Section 9(2) of the Barbados National Honours and Decorations Act 2021 states that “a person other than a citizen of Barbados is eligible to be appointed as an honorary member of the Order”.

The categories and criteria available this year are as follows:

ORDER OF FREEDOM OF BARBADOS – awarded for distinguished and extraordinary service to Barbados, the Caribbean, the Caribbean Diaspora or to humanity at large.ORDER OF THE REPUBLIC – awarded for distinguished national achievement and merit.GOLD AWARD OF ACHIEVEMENT – awarded for meritorious service or achievement in Barbados or a community within Barbados.THE TRIDENT OF EXCELLENCE – awarded in two grades (Gold & Silver) for highly meritorious service or achievement in science, the arts, literature, sport, civic duties or any other endeavour worthy of national recognition.THE BARBADOS SERVICE AWARDS – awarded in two grades (Service Star and Service Medal) for meritorious work in the public, fire, military, police, prison or other protective services or in any other similar field of endeavour.THE BARBADOS BRAVERY MEDAL – awarded for acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.THE BARBADOS STAR OF GALLANTRY – awarded for acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril.

Nominations can be made via the link below: 

https://eforms.gov.bb/f/2024nationalhonours.

Nominations will close on Monday, September 30.

For further information, persons may call 535-5385, 535-5499 or 535-5406, during office hours.

(GIS).

