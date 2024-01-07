2024 ICC T20 World Cup fixtures announced Loop Barbados

The International Cricket Council has revealed the fixtures for the 2024 iCC T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

The tournament runs from 1-29 June with matches played in Trinidad and Tobago , Guyana, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.

In addition, the USA will host matches in New York, Dallas, and Miami.

A total of 20 teams will play 55 matches during the tournament.

West Indies have been drawn in Group C with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

The USA are in Group A along with India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada.

The USA and Canada will meet in the opening match in Dallas on 1 June.

ICC World Cup schedule

June 1: U.S. vs. Canada, Dallas

June 2: West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea, Guyana

June 2: Namibia vs. Oman, Barbados

June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, New York

June 3: Afghanistan vs. Uganda, Guyana

June 4: England vs. Scotland, Barbados

June 4: Netherlands vs. Nepal

June 5: India vs. Ireland, New York

June 5: Papua New Guinea vs. Uganda, Guyana

June 5: Australia vs. Oman, Barbados

June 6: U.S. vs. Pakistan, Dallas

June 6: Namibia vs. Scotland, Barbados

June 7: Canada vs. Ireland, New York

June 7: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan, Guyana

June 7: Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, Dallas

June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa, New York

June 8: Australia vs. England, Barbados

June 8: West Indies vs. Uganda, Guyana

June 9: India vs. Pakistan, New York

June 9: Oman vs. Scotland, Antigua & Barbuda

June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada, New York

June 11: Sri Lanka vs. Nepal, Lauderhill

June 11: Australia vs. Namibia, Antigua & Barbuda

June 12: U.S. vs India, New York

June 12: West Indies vs. New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago

June 13: England vs. Oman, Antigua & Barbuda

June 13: Bangladesh vs. Netherlands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 13: Afghanistan vs. Papua New Guinea, Trinidad & Tobago

June 14: U.S. vs Ireland, Lauderhill

June 14: South Africa vs. Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 14: New Zealand vs. Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago

June 15: Australia vs. Scotland, Saint Lucia

June 16: Pakistan vs. Ireland, Lauderhill

June 16: Bangladesh vs. Nepal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 16: Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Saint Lucia

June 17: New Zealand vs. Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago

June 17: West Indies vs. Afghanistan, Saint Lucia

June 19: Qualifier, Antigua and Barbuda

June 19: Qualifier, Saint Lucia

June 20: Qualifier, Barbados

June 20: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda

June 21: Qualifier, Saint Lucia

June 21: Qualifier, Barbados

June 22: Qualifier, Antigua & Barbuda

June 22: Qualifier, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 23: Qualifier, Barbados

June 23: Antigua & Barbuda

June 24: Saint Lucia

June 24: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

June 26: Semi-final 1, Guyana

June 27: Semi-final 2, Trinidad and Tobago

June 29: Final, Barbados

2024 ICC T20 World Cup – Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Nepal