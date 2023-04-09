2023 Sir Charles Williams Fishing Tournament begins Tuesday Loop Barbados

The Republic Bank 2023 Sir Charles Williams Barbados International Fishing Tournament pushes off on April 11.

The premier fishing event will take place at the Port St. Charles Marina this year and runs for five days, concluding on April 15. There will be several boats from different islands throughout the region participating in this year’s tournament from territories such as Antigua, Grenada, St Lucia, and Martinique among others.

Speaking during a recently held press launch on March 29, Tournament Coordinator Mike Parris provided an overview of the event.

“The tournament is going to start the week after the Easter weekend. Boats will arrive from all parts of Barbados [and] all through the Caribbean. They will come to the beautiful Port St Charles, where they will register. We will have a celebration. After the registration, they will be going fishing on Wednesday morning, April 12,” he explained.

Tournament Coordinator Mike Parris (centre)

He stated: “Boats will moor up all along the docks of Pier One Restaurant at Port St Charles and it will be a very festive activity and festive feeling around. We will be providing very low-key entertainment in the afternoon. We will also be providing drinks and food and the restaurant will be open to the public for all days during the tournament.”

Parris further outlined that while Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be fishing days, there will be a break on Friday with the conclusion of the tournament on Saturday, April 15 and the final departure of boats on Sunday.

He stated that while competitors could increase their chances of winning prizes by fishing all three days, it was not a requirement to fish for three consecutive days. Prizes would be awarded for various categories of fish. International teams will compete against Barbados’ best for various prizes, including the $50,000 prize for the record-breaking blue marlin over 525.5 pounds. The champion boat will compete at the Offshore World Championship in Costa Rica.

The tournament coordinator extended the invitation to the general public and anyone interested in viewing the catches during the event to come out and enjoy the tournament’s activity.

In attendance at the launch was Minister of the Environment and National Beautification and the Blue and Green Economy, Adrian Forde as well as Managing Director and CEO of title sponsor Republic Bank Anthony Clerk. Another corporate sponsor of the event Mount Gay Distilleries was represented by Marketing Manager Anies Jordan. Tournament Coordinator Mike Parris was joined by President of the Barbados Game Fishing Association Paul Hamel- Smith and Vice President Jason Lampkin at the press briefing.