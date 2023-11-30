2023 National Honourees for Independence Day named Loop Barbados

Barbados is celebrating 57 years of Independence Day and recognising and showering praise on exceptional citizens locally and regionally once more.

In addition to adding some letters to their names in most cases, the awardees’ contributions will also be acknowledged with tangible tokens.

Here is the 2023 INDEPENDENCE DAY HONOURS LIST:

ORDER OF FREEDOM OF BARBADOS

For distinguished and extraordinary service to Barbados, the Caribbean, the Caribbean Diaspora or to humanity at large. (Number of awards: 3)

1. Mr. Reginald Richardo Farley, J.P.

For his distinguished career as a Policymaker, Diplomat, Leader of Industry and Accountant, his sterling contribution to national and business development as well as the cohesion of the social partnership and his exceptional leadership of the Honourable The Senate.

2. Ms. Kerryann Fenelle Ifill, S.C.M.

For her distinguished service in the Honourable the Senate and outstanding contribution to the enfranchisement of persons living with disabilities through education, employment and exposure.

3. Mr. Dodridge Denton Miller

For his exceptional career in local and regional banking, Caribbean money management and entrepreneurship and his sterling contribution as a transformational and international financial leader.

HONOURARY AWARDS ( ORDER OF FREEDOM OF BARBADOS) (Number of awards: 2)

A distinguished person who is not a citizen of Barbados may be conferred an honorary appointment to the Freedom of Barbados where it is desirable that the person be so honoured by Barbados

1. His Excellency Paul Kagame In recognition of his influential and constructive role, unswerving commitment and proactivity in the mission to foster collaboration, positive international relations and promote economic diplomacy through the Pan African Network between Africa and the Caribbean.

2. His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali In recognition of his strong commitment to enhance cooperation and collaboration to achieve regional integration and to foster deeper social and economic partnerships particularly in relation to Food and Nutrition Security and for the upliftment of the people of Barbados and the region.

ORDER OF THE REPUBLIC

For distinguished national achievement and merit. (Number of awards: 3)

1. Dr Allyson Irmene Leacock, Ph.D.

For her sterling contribution to broadcasting, media relations, corporate communications, training, human resource development and educational technology and for her distinguished service to Barbados as Head of the National Transformation Initiative.

2. Ms. Esther Elizabeth Phillips For her outstanding contribution to the Literary Arts and as Barbados’ first Poet Laureate and for her commitment to maintaining and strengthening Barbados’ cultural identity and developing the cultural industry through her body of work as a creative writer, publisher and educator.

3. Dr. Grantley Einstein DeClaire Morris For his outstanding accomplishments in weightlifting and bodybuilding, his contributions to physical and municipal planning and development in Barbados and Canada and for his philanthropic service to the Barbadian diaspora particularly in Canada.

GOLD AWARD OF ACHIEVEMENT

For meritorious service or achievement in Barbados or a community within Barbados. (Number of awards: 1)

1. Ms. Angela Mary Simpson

For her excellent and dedicated service in support of the Barbados Prison Fellowship and Barbados Cancer Society, her philanthropic work to assist the ‘A Give Back QC Charity’ and her indefatigable contribution to the development of the sport of Horse Racing in Barbados and the Barbados Turf Club.

GOLD TRIDENT OF EXCELLENCE

For highly meritorious service or achievement in science, the arts, literature, sport, civic duties or any other endeavour worthy of national recognition. (Number of awards: 5)

1. Mr. Winston Hudson Bayley For his stellar service to the University of the West Indies and his commitment to improving the conditions of the Barbadian diaspora in Jamaica.

2. Dr. Ermine Claudine Augusta Belle For her exemplary service in the field of Psychiatry and in the promotion of mental health and wellbeing in the public service and the wider Barbadian and Caribbean community and her dedication to reducing the stigma attached to mental illness.

3. Canon Curtis Stephen Roosevelt Goodridge, J.P. For his sterling service to the Anglican Church and Synod in Barbados in particular the St. Lucy Parish Church and his dedication to the spiritual development and improvement of the quality of life of persons in the northern communities of Barbados.

4. Ms. Daisy Suzanne King For her longstanding and distinguished service in the field of education as a historian, actor, dramatist, teaching professional locally and regionally, school administrator and transformational leader and her commitment to volunteerism working for the advancement of youth in particular marginalised young people.

5. Ms. Sada Amelia Wenel Williams For her outstanding achievements as a world class athlete in sport and in particular Track and Field and her unrelenting efforts to being global acclaim to Barbados.

SILVER TRIDENT OF EXCELLENCE

For highly meritorious service or achievement in science, the arts, literature, sport, civic duties or any other endeavour worthy of national recognition. (Number of awards: 5)

1. Dr Daniel Owusu Boamah, Ph.D. For his sterling contribution to the development of the Central Bank of Barbados and his dedication to capacity building, providing technical support to Governments worldwide and the training and development of emerging local, regional and international economists.

2. Dr. Jacqueline Michelle King

For her stellar contribution as a practitioner in the field of Sports Medicine in Barbados, her commitment to providing therapeutic support for national sports teams and her pioneering role in the cofounding and development of associations for the advancement of Sports Medicine, Physical and Rehabilitation Therapy in Barbados.

3. Ms. Karen Louise Meakins For her outstanding regional and international representation of Barbados and unbeaten record-setting achievements in the sport of Squash and her dedication to the development of young players as a squash coach and mentor.

4. Mr. Mitchell Anderson Nicholls For his extraordinary work, research and scholarly achievements in sociocultural History and Heraldic Art and the design of academic and national insignia including the Order of Freedom of Barbados in 2019.

5. Mrs. Lana Cyrilene Yard For her dedicated and exemplary service to the Government of Barbados and her unwavering commitment to lending her expertise in the provision of liaison, ushering and protocol services to the public and private sector in Barbados.

BARBADOS SERVICE STAR

For meritorious work in the public, fire, military, police, prison or other protective services or in any other similar field of endeavour. (Number of awards: 7)

1. Ms. Pamelia Tercina Brereton For her outstanding activism, education and raising the awareness of Barbadians about Alzheimer and Dementia and her dedication to the building and strengthening of the Barbados Alzheimer’s Association.

2. Ms. Heather Yvette Deane For her dedicated service as a Mental Health Nurse and Nursing Tutor in Psychiatric (Mental Health) Nursing and her outstanding contribution in the delivery of health care services and administration of the Nursing Board.

3. Lt. Commander Carl Alphonza Farley For his meritorious service to the Barbados Cadet Corps and his dedication to youth and community empowerment through his work with the Sea Cadet Unit.

4. Mr. Maurice Wilfred Gaskin For his outstanding contributions in the provision of Environmental Health Services and his commitment in the delivery of public education programmes.

5. Reverend Stephen Anderson Lorde, J.P., Ph.D. For his outstanding contribution to the teaching profession and his dedicated service to the northern communities and the church in particular to the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

6. Ms. Natalie Shermaine Murray, J.P For her commitment to philanthropy and dedicated service to the growth and development of the church and the rural community in St. Andrew.

7. Mr. Kevin O’neil Vaughan For his meritorious service and dedication to the development of the sport of cricket locally and regionally as a coach, mentor and administrator.

BARBADOS SERVICE MEDAL

For meritorious work in the public, fire, military, police, prison or other protective services or in any other similar field of endeavour. (Number of awards: 7)

1. Mrs. Sharon Felicia Bellamy-Thompson

For her sterling contribution to Barbados as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of the ‘Fishers of Men’ charity and her outstanding community service to assist children in care and those with disabilities, the homeless and vulnerable families across Barbados.

2. Mr. Renford Mark Harper For his stellar career of service in the Public sector as Head of the Government Security Service and outstanding contributions as a practitioner and administrator in the provision of national security services.

3. Ms. Pauline Ernesta Holder, J.P. For her contribution as a longstanding advocate and dedicated service to early childhood development and youth and community empowerment through her work with the church and several youth, community and service organisations.

4. Ms. Evelina Cecilia King-Harper, J.P. For her dedicated community service and activism for the rights of those with learning disabilities and her commitment to volunteerism in support of the Association for the Correction of Learning Disabilities (The Learning Centre) and several church organisations.

5. Ms. Betty Omega Waithe, J.P For her dedication to community services in care of children, the elderly, less fortunate persons and those living with disabilities and her commitment to volunteerism in support of the St. John Ambulance Brigade and the District Emergency Organisation.

6. Mr. Colin Anderson Vandyne Williams For his meritorious service in the field of Environmental Health and his activism on public health and social issues.

7. Mr. Ivor Sinclair Worrell, J.P. For his meritorious service as a youth advocate and social worker and his sterling contributions to community empowerment and the development of the sport of Bodybuilding in Barbados.

BARBADOS BRAVERY MEDAL

For acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances. (Number of awards: 2)

1. Mr. Roger Orlando Rock For placing himself at risk while preventing extreme loss of property and loss of life Mr. Antoine Alexander from a house fire at Queen’s Street, Nelson Street, St. Michael.

2. Mr. Marlon Elrico Tempro For placing himself at risk while preventing loss of property and also loss of his life whilst under attack by persons with firearms during a robbery while plying the Oistins route in the early hours of the morning.