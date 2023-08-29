2023 exco CX Summit brings customer experience to the fore Loop Barbados

“Is Your Business Truly Capitalizing on CX? Are you leaving money on the Table?

All of these questions and more will be covered at the upcoming exco Caribbean Customer Experience Summit, October 9th, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency, from 8am to 5pm.

The Summit, hosted by exco is the first and only of its kind in the Caribbean.

Exco Chief Evolution Officer, Sacha Thompson says:

“Beyond the core customer experience strategy & design work we do at exco, the summit helps build on our bigger purpose of championing Customer Experience transformation in the Caribbean region. The Summit will bring together CX experts, thought leaders, practitioners and leaders in one forum to share knowledge, ideas, challenges and solutions for customer driven growth.”

This year’s theme is ‘The Power of Leveraging Experiences’.

Thompson says:

“Given the ever-changing needs and behaviour of customers and rapidly evolving technology, the need for defining, understanding, enhancing, and leveraging Experiences has become crucial for setting your business apart and fuelling its growth.

“We will dive deep into hot topics, requested by participants in our last Summit and our recent social media poll like- CX Strategy and Culture, ROI and Impact of CX, the importance of Digital CX and discuss solutions that drive success.”

The Summit will feature several Keynote speakers including award winning Keynote Speaker and New York Times & Wall Street Journal best selling author Shep Hyken and experience management and CX ROI expert, Diane Magers.

Hyken will delve into how to leverage ‘convenience’ as a powerful way to differentiate yourself from your competition. He will share Six big ideas that, together, form an ongoing, unstoppable shift in the relationship between buyers and seller. Summit participants will also receive an autographed copy of his book.

Magers is Emeritus Chair and recent CEO for the CXPA and the founder and CEO of Experience Catalysts, an Experience Management advisory and consultancy firm. Diane will crack the code on proving the real value of CX programs by shifting the focus to ROI.

Attendees will learn how to lead with financial benefits, step away from survey scores, and show how a customer-centric approach pays off in the long run.

Thompson said:

“As a CX company, our mandate is to create exceptional experiences ourselves and we have designed the summit experience to be engaging, interactive, conversational, thought provoking, inspiring and educational.”

“With that in mind, in addition to the inspirational and educational Keynotes, there will be two panel discussions featuring panellists made up of leaders and experts across various industries, a case study segment (new on the agenda this year), an interactive workshop style session and a cocktail networking session – that’s 10 hours of networking opportunities”

“We have released our preliminary line up of panelists and speakers, but stay tuned as we have a few more to announce that we think will be a huge buzz!”

For more information on the exco Summit visit https://www.excott.com/summit