2023 Caribbean Music Awards nominees Loop Barbados

These are the nominees for the 2023 Caribbean Music Awards. The awards will be given out for the 2022 period.

Video of the Year (Soca)

1. Mind My Business- Patrice Roberts

2. Dingolay- Nailah Blackman, Mical Teja

3. Jolene- Kes, Dwala

4. Nasty Flow- Nessa Preppy, DJ Private Ryan

5. Jelly- Nadia Batson

Collaboration of the Year- (Reggae/Dancehall)

1. Skeng ft Nicki Minaj-Little Miss

2. Masicka ft Steflon Don-Moments

3. Popcaan ft Imeru Tafari-Elevate

4. Sean Paul ft Gwen Stefani, Shenseea-Light My Fire

5. Skeng ft Stalk Ashley-Talibhan

6. Proteje ft Jorja Smith- Ten Cane Row

7. Baby Cham, Bounty Killer- BLOOD CLXXT

Collaboration of the Year- (Soca)

1. Down Dey- GBM Nutron, DJ Spider

2. Toxic- Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Dru

3. Jolene- Kes, Dwala

4. Danger- Skinny Fabulous, Problem Child

5. Dingolay-Nailah Blackman, Mical Teja

Artist of the Decade

1. Machel Montano

2. Vybz Kartel

3. Kes The Band

4. Beenie Man

5. Chronixx

6. Movado

7. Bounty Killer

Music Event of the Year

1. Soca Brainwash

2. Machel Monday’s (40th Anniversary Barclays Center)

3. BRT Weekend

4. Dream Weekend

5. Reggae Sumfest

6. I Love Soca

7. Best of the Best

8. Milk and Honey

Performer of the Year (Soca)

1. Machel Montano

2. Voice The Artiste

3. Mr. Killa

4. Kes

5. DJ Cheem

Performer of the Year (Dancehall)

1. Ding Dong

2. Dexta Daps

3. Spice

4. Shenseea

5. Elephant Man

6. Baby Cham

People’s Choice (Fans’ Favourite)

1. Dexta Daps

2. Shenseea

3. Kes

4. Tee Jay

5. Patrice Roberts

6. Vybz Kartel

7. Skeng

Artist of the Year Female (Dancehall)

1. Shenseea

2. Spice

3. Shaneil Muir

4. Jada Kingdom

5. Hood Celebrity

6. Stefflon Don

Artist of the Year Female (Reggae)

1. Koffee

2. Lila Ike’

3. Etana

4. Naomi Cowan

5. Ce’cile

6. Alaine

Artist of the Year Female (Soca)

1. Patrice Roberts

2. Nailah Blackman

3. Nadia Batson

4. Fay-Ann Lyons

5. Destra Garcia

6. Alison Hinds

Artist of the Year- Male (Soca)

1. Machel Montano

2. Bunji Garlin

3. Voice The Artiste

4. Problem Child

5. Lyrikal

6. Skinny

Artist of the Year Male (Reggae)

1. Beres Hammond

2. Kabaka Pyramid

3. Protoje

4. Tarrus Riley

5. Sizzla

6. Shaggy

Artist of the Year- Male (Dancehall)

1. Dexta Daps

2. Skilibeng

3. Masicka

4. Skeng

5. Ding Dong

6. Valiant

Album of the Year- (Reggae)

1. Kabaka Pyramid- The Kalling

2. Koffee-Gifted

3. Protoje- Third time is a charm

4. Sizzla- Rise up

5. Shaggy- Come fly with me

Album of the Year- (Dancehall)

1. Masicka- 438

2. Spice- Emancipated

3. Skeng- Beast of the Era

4. Vybez Kartel- True Religion

5. Kranium- In Too Deep

6. Sean Paul- Scorcha

Video of the Year (Reggae/Dancehall)

1. Bounce- Ding Dong

2. History- Masicka

3.Born Fighter- Jashii

4. Next To Me- Popcaan, Toni-Anne

5. Likkle Miss- Skeng, Nicki Minaj

2022 Impact Award (Dancehall)

1. Chronic Law

2. Moyann

3. Yaksta

4. D’Yani

5. 450

6. Jashii

Dance song of the year ( Combined Genres)

1. Bounce- Ding Dong

2. Leggo Di Bird- La lee

3. Bing Bong- DJ Cheem

4. In The Water- Suhrawh ft Chow Minister

5. Touch Your Head-Elephant

6. Foot- Squash 2022

Impact Award (Soca)

1. Rae

2. DJ Cheem

3. Anika Berry

4. Faith Callender

5. Jadel

6. Viking Ding Dong

2022 Impact Award (Reggae)

1. Royal Blue

2. Mortimer

3. Jaz Elise

4. Aza lineage

5. Samory I

Best New Artist (Reggae)

1. Samora

2. Aiesha Barrett

3. Joby Jay

4. Irie Soula

5. Samory I

Best New Artist (Soca)

1. Melly Rose

2. Anika Berry

3. Shireen

4. Leonce

5. Faith Callender

6. Tempa

Best New Artist (Dancehall)

1. Valiant

2. Kraff

3. Armanii

4. Bayka

5. Stalk Ashley

Kompa Band of the Year

1. Kai

2. Klass

3. T-Vice

4. Bedjine Kadilac

5. Nulook