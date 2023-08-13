2023 Caribbean Music Awards nominees Loop Barbados

These are the nominees for the 2023 Caribbean Music Awards. The awards will be given out for the 2022 period.
Video of the Year (Soca)
1. Mind My Business- Patrice Roberts
2. Dingolay- Nailah Blackman, Mical Teja
3. Jolene- Kes, Dwala
4. Nasty Flow- Nessa Preppy, DJ Private Ryan
5. Jelly- Nadia Batson
Collaboration of the Year- (Reggae/Dancehall)
1. Skeng ft Nicki Minaj-Little Miss
2. Masicka ft Steflon Don-Moments
3. Popcaan ft Imeru Tafari-Elevate
4. Sean Paul ft Gwen Stefani, Shenseea-Light My Fire
5. Skeng ft Stalk Ashley-Talibhan
6. Proteje ft Jorja Smith- Ten Cane Row
7. Baby Cham, Bounty Killer- BLOOD CLXXT
Collaboration of the Year- (Soca)
1. Down Dey- GBM Nutron, DJ Spider
2. Toxic- Patrice Roberts, Ricardo Dru
3. Jolene- Kes, Dwala
4. Danger- Skinny Fabulous, Problem Child
5. Dingolay-Nailah Blackman, Mical Teja
Artist of the Decade
1. Machel Montano
2. Vybz Kartel
3. Kes The Band
4. Beenie Man
5. Chronixx
6. Movado
7. Bounty Killer
Music Event of the Year
1. Soca Brainwash
2. Machel Monday’s (40th Anniversary Barclays Center)
3. BRT Weekend
4. Dream Weekend
5. Reggae Sumfest
6. I Love Soca
7. Best of the Best
8. Milk and Honey
Performer of the Year (Soca)
1. Machel Montano
2. Voice The Artiste
3. Mr. Killa
4. Kes
5. DJ Cheem
Performer of the Year (Dancehall)
1. Ding Dong
2. Dexta Daps
3. Spice
4. Shenseea
5. Elephant Man
6. Baby Cham
People’s Choice (Fans’ Favourite)
1. Dexta Daps
2. Shenseea
3. Kes
4. Tee Jay
5. Patrice Roberts
6. Vybz Kartel
7. Skeng
Artist of the Year Female (Dancehall)
1. Shenseea
2. Spice
3. Shaneil Muir
4. Jada Kingdom
5. Hood Celebrity
6. Stefflon Don
Artist of the Year Female (Reggae)
1. Koffee
2. Lila Ike’
3. Etana
4. Naomi Cowan
5. Ce’cile
6. Alaine
Artist of the Year Female (Soca)
1. Patrice Roberts
2. Nailah Blackman
3. Nadia Batson
4. Fay-Ann Lyons
5. Destra Garcia
6. Alison Hinds
Artist of the Year- Male (Soca)
1. Machel Montano
2. Bunji Garlin
3. Voice The Artiste
4. Problem Child
5. Lyrikal
Fabulous
Fabulous Artist of the Year Male (Reggae)
1. Beres Hammond
2. Kabaka Pyramid
3. Protoje
4. Tarrus Riley
5. Sizzla
6. Shaggy
Artist of the Year- Male (Dancehall)
1. Dexta Daps
2. Skilibeng
3. Masicka
4. Skeng
5. Ding Dong
6. Valiant
Album of the Year- (Reggae)
1. Kabaka Pyramid- The Kalling
2. Koffee-Gifted
3. Protoje- Third time is a charm
4. Sizzla- Rise up
5. Shaggy- Come fly with me
Album of the Year- (Dancehall)
1. Masicka- 438
2. Spice- Emancipated
3. Skeng- Beast of the Era
4. Vybez Kartel- True Religion
5. Kranium- In Too Deep
6. Sean Paul- Scorcha
Video of the Year (Reggae/Dancehall)
1. Bounce- Ding Dong
2. History- Masicka
3.Born Fighter- Jashii
4. Next To Me- Popcaan, Toni-Anne
5. Likkle Miss- Skeng, Nicki Minaj
2022 Impact Award (Dancehall)
1. Chronic Law
2. Moyann
3. Yaksta
4. D’Yani
5. 450
6. Jashii
Dance song of the year ( Combined Genres)
1. Bounce- Ding Dong
2. Leggo Di Bird- La lee
3. Bing Bong- DJ Cheem
4. In The Water- Suhrawh ft Chow Minister
5. Touch Your Head-Elephant
6. Foot- Squash 2022
Impact Award (Soca)
1. Rae
2. DJ Cheem
3. Anika Berry
4. Faith Callender
5. Jadel
6. Viking Ding Dong
2022 Impact Award (Reggae)
1. Royal Blue
2. Mortimer
3. Jaz Elise
4. Aza lineage
5. Samory I
Best New Artist (Reggae)
1. Samora
2. Aiesha Barrett
3. Joby Jay
4. Irie Soula
5. Joby Jay
Best New Artist (Soca)
1. Melly Rose
2. Anika Berry
3. Shireen
4. Leonce
5. Faith Callender
6. Tempa
Best New Artist (Dancehall)
1. Valiant
2. Kraff
3. Armanii
4. Bayka
5. Stalk Ashley
Kompa Band of the Year
1. Kai
2. Klass
3. T-Vice
4. Bedjine Kadilac
5. Nulook