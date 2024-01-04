2023 a challenging year, says BNA Loop Barbados

After a “challenging” 2023, the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA) aspires to see further improvements in the healthcare sector.

Dr Fay Parris, President of the BNA highlighted that last year, the profession continued to witness the unprecedented global mass migration of nurses due to the demands and pressures of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In her New Year Message, Dr Parris shared that the BNA advocated for better wages and working conditions, the commencement of the fourth chance at Regional Examination for Nurse Registration (RENR), funding and resources for nursing education, acute care and the long-term care sectors, workplace safety, and the implementation of the speciality nurses. She held that despite the Association’s small wins, there was still more work to be done.

“During 2024, we will continue to work together to elevate our profession, improve our working conditions, and enhance our quality of care. We will also collaborate and strengthen our solidarity with other unions, associations, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other stakeholders to address our nation’s health needs and challenges.”

The BNA president said several issues remained at top priority for the association going into the new year. added that efforts were ongoing to ensure that the value and importance of nursing as a profession and a science is recognised and respected by partners and policymakers.

“During the upcoming year, as members of the nurses’ union, we must stand in solidarity, utilising the power of collective action as we support each other and our allies in the various nursing, health care and social movements and causes that will arise in 2024. This reflects our vision of a united and empowered nursing workforce that can overcome any obstacle and achieve any goal. This also reminds us of the importance of supporting, learning from, and celebrating each other. We are stronger when we unite together. We can show that nurses are not only essential workers but also agents of change,” she remarked.