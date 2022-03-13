2022 sugar cane harvest starts on Monday | Loop Barbados

The sugar cane season will commence on Monday, March 14.

This was the announcement made by Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Indar Weir during a press conference held Saturday morning at the Portvale Sugar Factory.

“This has been a long journey reaching this point. Last year we had a very eventful crop. We can not forget the fact that during the crop season, we were impacted by the Delta variant of the SARS COVID-19 virus and therefore we have had to make some serious adjustments. And were that not enough, we were also impacted by the volcanic ash where we lost quite a bit of canes on the ground. Therefore, we had some major setbacks at the factory which obviously would have impacted the targets we had set then for 2021.”

Although the minister ideally hoped for a January start of the harvest, some logistical challenges were experienced. He stated that supply chain interruptions impacted acquiring mechanical parts which were needed, with some not arriving until the end of December 2021.

“As we approach this 2022 harvest, I wish to make a couple of things clear. We can not deny the fact that we have been impacted by global supply chains. It has impacted every single sector of the economy [and] the agricultural sector is no different,” Weir said.

The 2022 crop will comprise approximately 100 000 tonnes of sugar cane which would represent an increase of 7 871 tonnes compared to last year’s. This year’s target output is 6 800 tonnes of sugar and 6 900 tonnes of molasses.

The Minister thanked the team at Portvale for putting in the work needed for the harvest to begin.

“I am satisfied, having been through the factory, that we are ready to start harvest on Monday, [March] 14,” he announced.