2022 Check-in with Loop: Rubytech finds purpose during pandemic | Loop Barbados

Instead of being swallowed by the void caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbadian rapper, Winston ‘Rubytech’ Jordan took the opportunity to give back.

Rubytech was amongst the thousands at the Kensington Oval honoured at the Humanitarian Awards last week. He received a Humanitarian Pin for his contribution to the COVID-19 relief programme.

The son of the late, respected cartoonist, graphic artist and Barbadian cultural icon, Winston Jordan, told Loop News that the pandemic’s restrictions and lockdowns took a mental toll on him.

As the entertainment sector was forced to come to a standstill, creatives were unable to hold physical performances for nearly two years.

Speaking to Loop News, Rubytech shared that he was searching for “a meaning” when he was approached about participating in Government’s care packages distribution programme.

“I felt kind of useless as an artist not being able to affect people how I wanted to. I was actually searching for a meaning within the turmoil at that time, so that came along at the right time, and I said ‘Hey, I want to be involved’, ” he said.

Non-governmental organisations and charities islandwide collectively answered Government’s call to provide every household with goods during the lockdown.

Reminiscing, Rubytech remarked that it “felt good” to play such an integral role.

“There were a lot of people who reached out to me personally, who desired care packages who did not have anything. So check me now, hooking up with some other organisations to say ‘Hey, we didn’t get care packages’. Some of these communities have not been visited by the trucks’ so it became an all-hands-on-deck community spirit.”

While remaining humble about his contributions, the emcee reflected that he was thankful for Government’s recognition of the nation’s efforts.

He recalled that creatives attempted to do their part, with some staging live online concerts for the public. The rapper virtually participated in the Mahalia and Friends Concert and the Distinguished Authors Guild Awards which was held in Arkansas. He also mentored aspiring songwriters online and participated in the National Cultural Foundation’s docu-series.

Rubytech acknowledged that the pandemic though detrimental to the sector, helped creatives to reflect and improve their craft.

“You had the lockdowns, the curfews…but it also permitted a time that you could be more creative. You could focus on areas and re-enhance yourself. There are some people who repurposed themselves during the two years that we had.

“The lockdown and the shutdowns gave creatives like me time to refocus and enhance themselves.”

He mentioned the surge of cryptocurrency and NFTs [non-fungible tokens] during the pandemic, led to a boom for many in the music and arts sector.

With local artistes such as Shontelle and Haleek Maul benefitting from NFTs, Rubytech asserted that the pandemic has forced many creatives to re-evaluate the business. He insisted that more local artistes should look to expanding their “digital footprint”.

“Don’t just look to stand up in front of an audience and sing but you also look for [a] digital footprint, [that is] the future for enhancing artists. If Haleek could do it, if Shantal can do it…each of us can become stronger satellites for financial freedom. For each other of us, that means you can empower small communities to do the same,” he remarked.