2022 Check-in with Loop: New music on the horizon for Walkes | Loop Barbados

Local entertainers are thrilled that the Crop Over season has returned after a two-year hiatus and this is even more so for Barbadian artiste Walkes.

Jamar Walkes had a break-out year in 2019, with his basement soca single I Waan Eat Meat and his party soca hit Champions of Colour.

Though not officially signed by Magnum Tonic Wine and RMJ Agencies, the brand has continued to support and promote his music since.

This year, Walkes returns with Change Position, Drill it featuring Freshie and he features on Dibbiness by Rhea Layne. The artiste also has more tracks to be released in the coming weeks.

Loop Entertainment caughtupwith the multi-talented artiste who shared that it was great to be ‘back outside’.

How do you feel to be back out?

It feels refreshing to be back out, to be honest.

How did you spend the past two years?

I spent the last two years doing a lot of thinking and revamping, putting down a lot of music as well because we never knew when we were going to be back outside but I was always making preparations for whenever we get a chance to be back outside again.

Basically I was trying to stay focused and it certainly helped because we were on lockdown and we had time to make some decisions and adjustments. We had alot of time to think.

What releases do you have for Crop Over 2022?

I have four releases out but I haven’t dropped all of the stuff I have planned as yet but they’re all written by myself. One of the releases that are out is a feature I was asked to do with a lady called Rhea Layne.

What feedback have you gotten so far?

Everyone likes the music so far, we’re getting good positive feedback. Persons are glad to be out and to hear some music from me again.

Those are the words from the fans and the supporters however I don’t really think that I have that one song for the season that really grab hold of the people.

When should people expect the release of your new music?

To be honest, persons should expect the release of my other songs very soon because the end of the season is approaching fast.

How are bookings?

So far bookings are looking good, they’re mounting up. I also have an international booking in the UK coming up as well so things are looking up.

It’s not as hype as in previous years because you know we’re now getting back out, people now getting back accustomed to the road, accustomed to the partying, everything was just based on COVID right now so it’s like a restart.

It’s a restart after a whole two-year lockdown so people are eager to be outside. Yes, they are anxious while some people still have the COVID-19 scare.

Walkes is bringing the energy this Crop Over with his basement soca tracks. Fans can check out his already released music while waiting for his next single to drop!

Check out Drill It!