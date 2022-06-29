2022 Check-in with Loop: Grateful Co at de ‘Location” | Loop Barbados

It is said that when adversity strikes, is when you should stay calm.

That is precisely what Grateful Co did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Barbadian singer, christened Rico Gaskin, stayed grounded and focused on creating new music and developing as an artiste.

When the entertainment sector came to an abrupt halt, he continued to head into the studio, thus leading to the creation of Tipsy – one of the solid sweet soca tunes for the Crop Over season.

The song which is written by Pull De Trigga Boom [Shanta Hinds] and produced by Deejay Ky was officially released in May this year. However, Grateful Co told Loop Entertainment that the single was in his ‘pocket’ since 2021.

It was his second time working with the female songwriter Pull De Trigga Boom, and the session flowed expeditiously.

“She knows my vibe so I talked to her and she knew what I would sing….She brought the idea of Tipsy to me and I said yes,” he shared.

A month later, this June, he dropped Location, a groovy sweet soca track written by the infamous duo Leadpipe and Saddis and produced by ReckOnDrums and Green Shanti.

Grateful Co shared that the group of friends were in the studio lamenting that he needed a song capable of succeeding his 2019 tune Do Ting. While conversing, on the themes, everything fell in place once they decided to centre around the term ‘location’.

“Saddis was there and said ‘You know, we need another Do Thing. We need something that will get the people there for you’. He, Leapipe and I were going through some riddims and I was like ‘Yea, I like this one’. I wanted something that people could relate to so we were going through some topics and ‘location’ came up.”

“Driver, driver, find that, a place ah can hold a vibe,” he sang with a hearty laugh.

Rico ‘Grateful Co’ Gaskin

The lyrics resonate with Grateful Co, who revealed that he dearly missed the Crop Over Festival. The 30-year-old entertainer has been ‘holdin a vibe’ every season since he was a teen. A former Junior Calypso Monarch, summer season is his time to shine, and COVID-19 stole that joy.

“Crop Over to me is the best time of the year. I like to party and I’m an entertainer. I was still bringing out music but I like to go onto a stage and perform…I’m glad that we are back outside,” he expressed.

Grateful Co shared that he will be contending for the People’s Choice. Uncertain and divided between which song – Tipsy or Location – should be his entry for the competition, he organised a poll on his Instagram page and left it up to the public to decide within 24 hours. The song closest to his heart – Location – came out victorious.

The return of the festival has inflamed Grateful Co’s passion and influenced him to try something different. Soca lovers can look forward to seeing a different side of Grateful Co.

Well-versed in social commentary from his childhood days and notorious for his melodic sweet soca, Grateful decided that 2022 was the year to try bashment but with a pinch of sweetness or as he calls it “bashy-sweet”.

While he remained tightlipped about the name of the song and it’s release, he divulged that it will be written by Saddis.

Following the challenges experienced from the two-year hiatus, Grateful wants to encourage locals to wait for ‘next time’, because it is not determined. As evidenced, tomorrow can take a drastic turn.

“Go out there and enjoy your life. Who would have thought that we would have been locked off from partying for two years. Don’t even sit down and say ‘You know what, I’m going do Crop Over next year’ or ‘The sun is going to be too hot’ or ‘I don’t want to go to this party’. It is best to get outside right now and enjoy yourself, enjoy the season. It is really our season, our time.”