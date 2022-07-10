2022 Check-in with Loop: Constantine drops ‘Baby’ | Loop Barbados

It’s a groovy soca tune that tells the story of something everyone can relate to- heartbreak. However, it’s delivery is melodic, smooth and pleasing to the musical palette.

Baby written by William Watts is one of the newest releases for Crop Over 2022. It weaves a story of a woman who was too shy to reveal her true feelings to a lover and experiences the pain of heartbreak after seeing him with a new partner. And although its subject matter is not one many like to speak of, the rhythmic release is sure to be on the lips of many.

Watts, who has been in the music business for over 17 years, has produced previous tracks such as Bajan Girls in 2018 and When She Bounce 10 years prior, in 2008.

He told Loop Entertainment that he penned the words to Baby after observing a similar situation and that the song has been doing well so far.

“The song is getting rotation both locally and internationally and I had a radio interview just yesterday [July 9] on Capital Media Hd,” he shared.

Watts recently rebranded to the stage name Constantine explaining that the moniker means “steadfast and focused” which is indicative of how he intends to continue to pursue his passion. He promises fans that the recent release is just a teaser of what is to come as more exciting music is in the works.

“Baby is the first of many songs you can look forward to from Constantine. I will be releasing a dancehall track between September and October 2022,” he disclosed.

Baby was produced by Chris Allman of Slam City Studios and was officially released on 23 June, 2022. The melodic tune is among the many entrants of the Student Revolving Loan Fund, Sunshine Snacks Crop Over People’s Choice Competition for 2022 vying for one of the 20 final spots to be performed at the Courtesy Garage 98.1 THEONE Soca Ruckshun’ on 31 July.