West Indies Silence The Critics And Keep World Cup Hope Alive

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 29, 2021: Facing a must win situation in the T20 World Cup 2021, defending champions West Indies silenced the critics and beat Bangladesh earlier to keep their World Cup hope alive in a thriller in Sharjah.

It all came down to Andre Russell’s bowling in the final over to help West Indies pip Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller by three runs for a first Super 12 win that kept their Twenty20 World Cup title defense alive.

Ravi Rampaul and Chris Gayle of the West Indies celebrate following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

The Windies had earlier scored 142 for 7 off their 20 overs thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s 40. Moved up to the opening slot, Chris Gayle managed only 4 runs from 10 balls before he was bowled.

Players of West Indies celebrate following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Chasing 143 to win, Bangladesh needed 13 from the final over and worked that down to four from the final ball. Luckily Russel’s bowling helped the Windies put an end to the Bangladesh innings at 139/5.

The full squad for the Windies were: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

The Windies next face Sri Lanka on Nov. 4th.

