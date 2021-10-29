Get Ready For ‘Christmas In The Caribbean’

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 229 2021: A top actress is in the Caribbean federation of St Kitts and Nevis, filming “Christmas in the Caribbean.”

Elizabeth Hurley of “The Royals” fame, will star in the romantic comedy that is produced by MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez, who will also direct, and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham.

“I am thrilled to be shooting my fourth film in the beautiful islands of St Kitts and Nevis with my very good friend and exceptional artist Elizabeth Hurley,” said Martinez. “Again, we are championing the resilient spirit and strength of strong female characters in our new film. Now is the time for women and their powerful relationships to be at the forefront of filmmaking and doing that while having fun is a great moment for us all.”

“An offer to shoot a movie in the Caribbean, after more than 18 months of lockdowns, was irresistible,” added Hurley. “’Christmas in the Caribbean’ is a fun, lively antidote to all that misery.”

Written by Martinez and Nathalie Cox, the film will follow Rachel, (Hurley), a hopeless romantic who is jilted at the altar. Not to let her Christmas in the Caribbean honeymoon go to waste, Rachel and her two bridesmaids jet off to the islands, where love blossoms and she has to make a life choice.

The cast also includes Caroline Quentin (“Bridgerton”), Nathalie Cox (“My Dad’s Christmas Date”), Edoardo Costa (“Non-Stop”), Hadar Cats (“Next Generation Role Model”), Downtown Julie Brown (“A Year in Music”) and Rafael Martinez (“NCIS: Los Angeles”).

“Christmas in Paradise” is the latest film to shoot under the six-film deal struck earlier this year between MSR Media and the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis under the leadership of Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Akilah Byron Nisbett, Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, and Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.

“Christmas in the Caribbean” will be the fourth film to be shot in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis under the aegis of the deal. No date yet on the screen date.

