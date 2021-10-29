Chris Gayle To Open For West Indies  

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 29, 2021: Facing a must win situation in the 20 World Cup 2021, defending champions West Indies face Bangladesh today with Chris Gayle leading the opening charge in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The defending champions are locked in a do-or-die battle when they square off in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match. While the West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Bangladesh was defeated by Eoin Morgan and Co. after going down to Sri Lanka.

The full squad for the Windies is: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

“We don’t have anyone else to blame, but ourselves,” said Kieron Pollard, the West Indies captain. “The clarity has been there, but the team hasn’t batted well. This is the perfect opportunity to put it right. Two changes, Simmons misses out, Roston Chase makes his international T20 debut. Hayden Walsh makes way for Jason Holder. Gayle will be opening. Universe Boss has over 13000 runs opening the batting. It’s not just about one individual, the team has to come good.”

