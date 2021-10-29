Cannabis News Today

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 29, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 29, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Mike Tyson, former Heavyweight Champion, serial entrepreneur, and cannabis connoisseur, has just announced the launch of a new national brand, Tyson 2.0. This new venture brings a larger assortment of products to a wider audience.

Martha Stewart has unveiled the latest innovations in her CBD portfolio. Get ready for Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies as well as the limited-edition Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons and Snowflake CBD Gummy Sampler, available exclusively during the holiday season.

US$15 million has been invested in Jamaican company Medicanja by private equity investor, Noble Capital.

The global cannabis market is projected to witness a CAGR of 13. 9% during the forecast period – 2021-2026.

Japan, like many Asian nations, is staying tough on weed even as other nations loosen restrictions.

The Cheeba Cannabis Academy has partnered with Carol’s Oil to launch a “first in Africa” two-day Medical Cannabis Roadshow that will be presented in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town during the course of next month.

The U.S. Virgin Islands anticipates the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana in the near future says Governor Albert Bryan, who represented a contingent of V.I. officials at a summit in Denver, Colorado on the ins and outs of the recreational cannabis industry.

Parents are being warned to be on the lookout for marijuana edibles that can easily pass as regular candies and snacks as Halloween approaches on Sunday.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: are Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNH.F), Sundial Growers’ (NASDAQ:SNDL), and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF).

