10 Days Later, Kidnapped Missionaries Still Not Released In Haiti

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 25, 2021: Today marks the 10th day workers from the Christian Aids Ministry were kidnapped in Haiti.

On Sunday, the organization shared notes it has received from around the world, including from Haiti.

“I pray for a safe and speedy return of your staff members. I pray that this incident doesn’t discourage your team from continuing to work in Haiti and I hope God continues to bless your ministries. We will keep you in our prayers,” the note from Haiti stated.

The Christian Aids Ministry note came as more than 100 people gathered Sunday in a small Michigan town to pray for the safe release of 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped by a gang in Haiti.

The vigil in the western Michigan community of Hart took place after a video was released on Thursday, Oct. 21st, showing the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang threatening to kill those abducted if his demands are not met. Haitian officials have said the gang is seeking $1 million ransom per person.

A local Michigan family is among the kidnapped. A spokesman for Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries has said the families of those kidnapped are from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada.

If you like to encourage the family members of those being held hostage you may send your messages to [email protected]

The FBI is helping Haitian authorities recover the 16 Americans and one Canadian. A Haitian human rights group said their Haitian driver also was kidnapped.

NewsAmericasNow.com