Schumer Wants This Jamaican Lawmaker To Be The US’ Next Ambassador To Jamaica

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 21, 2021: U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer, has his hands full in the senate with the Build Back Better bill and voting rights, but he is still strongly pushing for a Jamaican immigrant lawmaker to be the US’ next ambassador of Jamaica, News Americas has learnt.

Schumer is urging the Joe Biden administration to nominate Jamaican-born NY Assemblymember Nick Perry to be the next US ambassador to Jamaica.

Perry, a life-long public servant and U.S. army vet, has fostered many Jamaican-American cultural, political and economic ties and represents the predominantly Caribbean-American 58th assembly district in Brooklyn, NY that includes East Flatbush, Canarsie, and Brownsville.

“I’m proud to support New York State Assemblymember Nick Perry to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica,” U.S. Senator Schumer said in a statement. “Assemblymember Perry has dedicated his life’s work to serving his constituents in the 58th district, and has fostered many deep and lasting cultural, economic and political connections between the United States and Jamaica – and that experience will make him an outstanding ambassador.”

“The bottom line is that there is no one better prepared to go ‘Down Yard’ and represent the United States of American than Nick Perry and I am very happy to support his candidacy,” Schumer added.

Perry was born and raised in Jamaica and immigrated to the U.S. in 1971. He served in the U.S. Army for two years of active duty and four years on reserve status. Assemblyman Perry received several service medals and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist E-5.

After serving in the army, Perry attended college on the G.I. Bill and earned a B.A. in political science and an M.A. in public policy and administration from Brooklyn College.

He was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1992 to represent the 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn and was re-elected to serve his 15th consecutive term in November 2020.

Perry is currently the Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore of the NYS Assembly, and Regional Vice Chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. He currently serves on the following New York Assembly Committees: Rules, Ways & Means, Codes, Banks, Labor, and Transportation and is the former Chairman of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus.

